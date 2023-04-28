Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.2% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

