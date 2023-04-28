Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CNX Resources by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 540,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 234,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNX opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.