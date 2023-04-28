Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,058 shares of company stock worth $2,322,969. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

