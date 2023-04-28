Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

