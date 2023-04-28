Profund Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OI opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.