Profund Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 40.0% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.23. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

