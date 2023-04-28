Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.