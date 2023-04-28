Profund Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,119 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5,500.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,686 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 599,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 292,260 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187,379 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,646 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

