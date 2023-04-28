Profund Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,119 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5,500.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,686 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 599,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 292,260 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187,379 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,646 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at R1 RCM
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
