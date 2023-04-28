Profund Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 131.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 265,627 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

