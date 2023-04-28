Profund Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.29 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

