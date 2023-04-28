Profund Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,136 shares of company stock worth $1,047,480 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.49 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

