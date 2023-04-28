Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Teleflex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 21.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $268.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.06. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $314.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

