Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 166,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.75. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

