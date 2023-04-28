Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

