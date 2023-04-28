Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $318.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.