Profund Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

