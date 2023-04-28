Profund Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VNET Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VNET Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 266.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of VNET stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.