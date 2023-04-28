Profund Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VNET Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VNET Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 266.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,400 shares in the last quarter.
VNET Group Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of VNET stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
VNET Group Profile
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.