ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.