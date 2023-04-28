ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

