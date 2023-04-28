ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Up 1.1 %

Ciena stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

