ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,725 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,559,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 324,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

FOLD stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.81. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,047. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

