ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

