ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

