ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

