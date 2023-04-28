ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.