ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

