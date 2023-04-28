ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.78 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

