ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.27 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

