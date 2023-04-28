ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,119 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $727,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,229,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,864,802.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,131,753 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.