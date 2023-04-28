ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,833 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $42.22 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.