ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of AXON stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,290 shares of company stock worth $22,547,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.