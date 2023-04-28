ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,129 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

