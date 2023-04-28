ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

