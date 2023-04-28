ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 739 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

