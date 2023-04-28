ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.95 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,528,626.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,470. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

