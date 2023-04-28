ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

