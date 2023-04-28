ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

