ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

