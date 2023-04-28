ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

