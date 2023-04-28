ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FCNCA opened at $999.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,091.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

