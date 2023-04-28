ProShare Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

