ProShare Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after buying an additional 883,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of X opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

