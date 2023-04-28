ProShare Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

