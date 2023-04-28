ProShare Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,551 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.