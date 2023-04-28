ProShare Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

