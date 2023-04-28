ProShare Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

