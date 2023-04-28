ProShare Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $168.64 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

