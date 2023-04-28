ProShare Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Visteon by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Visteon by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $94.29 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

