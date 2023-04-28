ProShare Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

