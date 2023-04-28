ProShare Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

